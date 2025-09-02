Russia attacks two schools in Chernihiv region with drones – photos
In the first days of the school year, Russian troops shelled several schools in Chernihiv region. About reported vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.
According to him, in the evening of September 1, Russians hit a school in Semenivska community with FPV drones, and the building was damaged.
In the morning of September 2, a drone attack damaged the building of a non-operational school in the town of Semenivka.
"In the 20-kilometer border zone, training is conducted exclusively remotely for security reasons. The enemy does not stop terrorizing our communities, fighting against schools, civilian infrastructure, and our future," added the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.
- august 31 Russia attacked Chernihiv region with drones. A civilian critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Nizhyn.
- Overall the enemy launched 142 drones at Ukraine of which 126 were neutralized. There were 16 strike UAVs at 10 locations.
