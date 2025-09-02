Russia attacks two schools in Chernihiv region with drones – photos

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration reminded that in the 20-kilometer border zone, training is conducted exclusively remotely

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/chernigivskaODA)

In the first days of the school year, Russian troops shelled several schools in Chernihiv region. About reported vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

According to him, in the evening of September 1, Russians hit a school in Semenivska community with FPV drones, and the building was damaged.

In the morning of September 2, a drone attack damaged the building of a non-operational school in the town of Semenivka.

"In the 20-kilometer border zone, training is conducted exclusively remotely for security reasons. The enemy does not stop terrorizing our communities, fighting against schools, civilian infrastructure, and our future," added the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.