"No sentiments". AFU explains why Syrsky dismisses commanders

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine selects people based on only one principle – efficiency, one of the interlocutors told LIGA.net

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook)

If, in the opinion of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky a person proves to be ineffective in their position, they are removed without sentiment. About this told interlocutors LIGA.net for the analysis "Micromanager of War. How Syrskyi is forming his own guard of influence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

"Syrsky has no emotional attitude towards anyone. He selects people based on one principle only – efficiency. He puts two criteria into all operations: retention of personnel and the ability to take responsibility for the tasks," adds one of the interlocutors LIGA.net, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command.

Read also A micromanager of war. How Syrskyi is forming his own guard of influence in the Armed Forces

In addition, two servicemen who served with Syrsky during the ATO/JFO said LIGA.nethe said that the circle of those whom Syrsky trusts is very limited. These are mainly those who fought with him and who have proven themselves to be professionals.

That's why, for example, after his appointment as commander-in-chief, he replaced the military command – he didn't trust the old team.

Syrsky has taken over many processes in the army. He says that when top officers fail to cope with the tasks they are supposed to perform in their positions, the chief is forced to make decisions for them.

"Generals also enter the mental NWO. That's why those who don't and are ready to fulfill tasks are important," the source said.