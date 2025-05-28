Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and dozens of drones, there are hits – photos

The hits were recorded in eight locations, the military said

On the night of May 28, Russia launched six missiles of various types and 88 drones at Ukraine. Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 71 enemy UAVs, several hits were recorded, in the Air Force of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one X-59/69 aircraft missile from Kursk and Voronezh regions, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russians launched drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, 71 Shahed drones and other types of UAVs were confirmed to have been neutralized in the east, north, and south of the country. Of these, 34 were shot down, and 37 were locally lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in eight locations.

In the Kharkiv region, eight people were injured, including a child, and one person was killed in the attack. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The SES noted that the enemy attack caused large-scale fires in the region. More than 10 hits were recorded in the residential sector and a civilian enterprise.

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol community, , said head of the UMA Serhiy Lysak. The Marhanets community was hit with heavy artillery and an FPV drone. No one was killed or injured in the region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported to that Russian troops fired almost 70 times at 34 settlements in 13 territorial communities in the region over the past 24 hours. Most attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed, including one child among the nine wounded.

