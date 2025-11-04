A schoolchild flies a drone (Photo: szru.gov.ua)

Russia has purchased 18,000 drones for hundreds of schools to teach students how to fly unmanned aerial vehicles. Mass militarization of education in Russia continues, reported Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to the service, teenagers in grades 8-9 learn to fly drones to "form an idea of modern combat experience." This program was launched in Russia in 2023 and is aimed at preparing children to participate in armed conflicts.

In 2024, 500 drones were purchased for 18,000 schools at a cost of about $47 million. By 2030, the Kremlin plans to provide 4,872 schools and 380 colleges with drones, as well as train millions of "unmanned systems specialists.".

In addition, according to foreign intelligence, specialized centers are being set up in the regions on the basis of colleges, classrooms, flight zones, and 3D printing sections. Even teachers are being taught the so-called combat aspects.

In September 2024, the first official manual for studying drones appeared in Russia, which was developed jointly with the Geoscan group. It is controlled by the foundation of the daughter of the Russian dictator Yekaterina Tikhonova.

"This initiative reflects the Kremlin's systemic course to militarize education in the context of aggression against Ukraine. Instead of peaceful skills, Russian children are learning killing techniques, which violates the conventions on the rights of the child and forms a generation ready for escalation of conflicts," the foreign intelligence service said .