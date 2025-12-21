Tulsi Gabbard (Photo: ERIC LEE/EPA)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard claims that Russia is seeking to avoid a wider war with the North Atlantic Alliance. The full-scale war has shown that Moscow is currently unable to capture the whole of Ukraine, let alone Europe, the official said, responding to the Reuters article.

Earlier, the media quoted six informed interlocutors, wrote: US intelligence continues to warn that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not abandoned its goals of seizing all of Ukraine and reclaiming parts of Europe that "belonged to the former Soviet empire."

"No, this is a lie and propaganda Reuters is willingly pushing on behalf of warmongers who want to undermine [US] president Trump's tireless efforts to end this bloody war that has resulted in more than a million casualties on both sides," Gabbard wrote in response.

She accused the media of promoting this information, allegedly to block the peace efforts of the American leader. She also claimed that by doing so, journalists are allegedly stirring up "hysteria and fear among the people to get them to support the escalation of war, which is what NATO and the EU really want in order to pull the United States military directly into war with Russia."

It should be noted that Gabbard had previously spread conspiracy theories and pro-Russian propaganda about the war.

"The truth is the US intelligence community has briefed policymakers, including the Democrat House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence member [Mike Quigley] quoted by Reuters, that US Intelligence assesses that Russia seeks to avoid a larger war with NATO. It also assesses that, as the last few years have shown, Russia’s battlefield performance indicates it does not currently have the capability to conquer and occupy all of Ukraine, let alone Europe" the official summarized.