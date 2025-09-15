Russia deliberately strikes at rescuers in Chernihiv region, wounded
In Chernihiv region, Russians deliberately attacked rescuers, there are wounded. This was reported to by State Emergency Service.
The incident occurred in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Firefighters were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that was caused by a Russian drone attack. At that moment, the enemy launched a targeted strike.
Four rescuers were injured and hospitalized. Their condition is currently unknown.
- on September 11, Russians attacked rescuers in Kramatorsk with drones, who were putting out a fire, their equipment was damaged.
- The SES told LIGA.net, how many rescuers have been killed and wounded since the beginning of the Russian war. Several SES employees are held captive by the enemy.
Comments (0)