Russia deliberately strikes at rescuers in Chernihiv region, wounded

In Chernihiv region, Russians deliberately attacked rescuers, there are wounded. This was reported to by State Emergency Service.

The incident occurred in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region. Firefighters were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that was caused by a Russian drone attack. At that moment, the enemy launched a targeted strike.

Four rescuers were injured and hospitalized. Their condition is currently unknown.

