Russia detained a tanker coming from Estonia for the first time – the route was also coordinated with Moscow

Tanker Green Admire (Photo: Vesselfinder)

Russia has detained an oil tanker that left Estonia and was heading to the Netherlands for the first time. The ship's route was also agreed with Moscow, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"Today, Russia detained the Greek tanker Green Admire, which was traveling along a sea route agreed upon by Estonia, Finland, and Russia," the official wrote.

According to him, the Russian Federation continues to behave unpredictably.

Tsahkna added that Estonia has informed its partners.

The Vesselfinder website has recorded the vessel near the Russian island of Gogland in the Gulf of Finland. The oil tanker left the Estonian port of Sillamäe on the evening of May 17 and was due to arrive in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on the 22nd.

The Green Admire flies the flag of the African country of Liberia, but is owned by the Greek company Arcadia Shipmanagement.