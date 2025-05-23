Russia dropped an aerial bomb on utility workers in Kupyansk: one person was killed

Doctors are currently fighting for the life of the second victim.

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

On May 23, at around 9:20 a.m., Russia attacked Kupyansk with a guided aerial bomb. The strike killed one person and injured another, according to Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

First was Two victims are known. They are 60-year-old men, employees of a local utility company.

At around 10:42, Sinegubov reported that one of the injured utility workers could not be saved – the man died.

Doctors are currently fighting for the life of the second victim.

In general, in the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the OVA, over the past 24 hours Six settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

As a result of the shelling, the following civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

← In the Chuguiv district, a company building and five trucks were damaged;

← 17 private houses and an apartment building were damaged in the Kupyansky district;

← A private house was damaged in the Kharkiv district.

The enemy used two KABs, five "Shaheeds", 10 "Geran-2" UAVs, one FPV drone, and one drone of an unknown type in the Kharkiv region.