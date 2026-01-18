Russia failed to increase the offensive group, despite the fulfillment of the recruitment – the chief

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Due to heavy losses, Russia was unable to increase the offensive group, even though it exceeded its recruitment plan. About this in an interview with LB.live reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He reminded that the mobilization potential of the Russian Federation is about 20 million people. At the same time, 4.5 million people, according to Syrsky, are a prepared resource that the aggressor state can use to replenish its units.

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the enemy has fulfilled the recruitment plan by 103%. We are talking about recruiting approximately 406,000 people.

"We have managed to keep the enemy's numbers at 711,000 personnel for almost six months. This is an offensive group. He was not able to increase it despite the implementation of all these plans," said Syrskyi.

He explained that the level of casualties was much higher – approximately 419,000 people.

The Chief of Staff emphasized that this disrupted plans for active offensive actions and forced Russia to deploy part of its strategic reserve.

July 11, 2025 Foreign Intelligence Service said that 1,200 new contract soldiers join the Russian army every day. In the first half of 2025, Russia recruited 200,000 people into its army.

As of September, the GUR evaluated Russian contingent of 700,000 people. This included support forces, special services, and the Russian Guard. Most of the occupants are concentrated in Donetsk region, which indicates the enemy's priorities.

On December 26, Budanov stated that russia's mobilization plan for 2025 envisaged the recruitment of 403,000 people. The occupiers reached this figure by early December.