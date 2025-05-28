Russia has been massively attacked by drones. In the Moscow region, a drone development enterprise was attacked

Drone (Photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of May 28, Russia was under attack by drones, with the aggressor state's Defense Ministry counting 112 drones allegedly shot down or intercepted over six regions. In particular, there were strikes on the Kronstadt UAV development enterprise in Dubna, Moscow Region, according to Russian officials and propaganda Telegram channels.

Videos of the moment of the attack on the Kronstadt drone development enterprise began to appear online.

Reference Kronstadt is a high-tech company specializing in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles. This plant became the first serial enterprise in Russia to produce large-sized UAVs of airplane and helicopter types.

As reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, at around 00:30 (the same time as Kyiv) on May 28, 12 UAVs flying towards Moscow had allegedly been liquidated. At the same time, he wrote that "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall."

Also in Moscow, a fire broke out in Zelenograd on the territory of the Elma technopark amid a drone attack. Sobyanin noted that there were no serious damages or casualties, but specialists were working "at the site of the debris fall."

As reported on the technopark website, the main activities of the resident enterprises of the technopark of the park are the production of electronic products, the production of control and measuring instruments, optical equipment, the processing of various materials, scientific and research activities, the field of information technologies, and the production of consumer goods.

Propaganda media also reported on loud explosions in Podolsk and Troitsk in the Moscow region.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, residents of Ramenskoye near Moscow also reported explosions allegedly against the backdrop of a drone attack.

Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyako reported at around 01:10 that the "Carpet" plan has been implemented at the Moscow-area Domodedovo airport. In particular, it involves introducing restrictions on landing and departure of flights there, ostensibly to avoid threats.

Later, similar restrictive measures will also be introduced at airports. "Vnukovo" and "Zhukovsky". Korenyako reported in the morning that forced schedule adjustments are also being made at Sheremetyevo Airport.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on the evening of May 27, from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM, their air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 112 drones:

←59 UAVs – over the territory of the Bryansk region,

←19 UAVs – over the territory of the Belgorod region,

←13 UAVs – over the territory of the Tula region,

←10 UAVs – over the territory of Kursk region,

← eight UAVs – over the territory of Oryol region,

← three UAVs – over the territory of the Kaluga region.