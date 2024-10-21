Russia hits residential area of Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles, kindergarten destroyed – photo

Buildings near the epicenter of the explosion were damaged by the blast wave, the regional administration reports

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: Ivan Fedorov)

The Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles, injuring several people and damaging buildings, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

An air raid alert was declared in the city at 9:11 a.m., and at 9:15 a.m., warnings of ballistic missile strikes were announced. At the same time, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia. Local Telegram channels reported a column of smoke rising from one of the city's districts.

Fedorov later confirmed that the strike hit a residential area, damaging buildings. The Zaporizhzhia City Council published a photo of one of the damaged multi-story buildings, showing shattered windows from the blast.

The strike hit the center of Zaporizhzhia, with the number of injured initially reported at five, all of whom are in the hospital, according to the regional governor. Damaged buildings include multi-story and single-story residences, a kindergarten, and a dormitory. Fedorov also shared photos of the aftermath.

The number of injured has risen to six, with four of them injured in the kindergarten strike, according to later update. Rescuers extracted two people from the rubble, according to the State Emergency Service. The two-story kindergarten building was partially destroyed.

The number of injured may increase as search and rescue operations continue.

According to the 11:25 a.m. update, the number of injured has risen to seven, Fedorov reported. Over 30 buildings were damaged.

On October 10, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people.

Overnight on October 11, the aggressor attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people, including a 12-year-old girl.

Russia also attacked Zaporizhzhia on October 19 with two guided aerial bombs, hitting the city center and injuring eight people, including two children.