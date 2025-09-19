Russia is moving forward at a turtle's pace and suffering terrible losses – MI6 chief

Russia simply does not have the ability to completely subjugate Ukraine by force, says the head of the British secret service

Richard Moore (Photo: x.com/ChiefMI6)

Russian troops are advancing at the front in Ukraine "at a turtle's pace and at the cost of terrible losses." This was stated by the head of the UK's secret intelligence service MI6, Richard Moore, speaking in Istanbul, reports Sky news.

According to him, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to impose his "imperial will" by all means at his disposal. But he fails.

"Russia simply does not have the ability to completely subjugate Ukraine by force," Moore summarized.

The head of MI6 said that the problem was and remains Ukraine's sovereignty: Putin denies it. As well as the existence of the country itself and even the nation.