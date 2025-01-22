Russia lacking potential for major breakthrough on front, US European Command chief Cavoli says

U.S. General Christopher Cavoli said that Russia has difficulty creating significant offensive forces to carry out a potential breakthrough

Christopher Cavoli (Photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Russia currently lacks the potential for a major breakthrough on the front, U.S. General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of United States European Command, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Voice of America reports.

When asked about the possible development of the situation on the battlefield throughout this year, the commander responded that he does not see Ukraine suddenly losing the war.

"I do not see the potential for a massive breakthrough [by the Russians]. And this is not a political but a military assessment. It is related to the situation on both sides—the effective defense carried out by the Ukrainians, but also the difficulties for the Russian side to create significant offensive forces to make a potential breakthrough," Cavoli stated.

The general believes that in 2025, the Russia-Ukraine war will see significantly more small-scale offensive actions. He added that these actions are exhausting for Russia, which is why Moscow has recruited "thousands and thousands of soldiers from North Korea."

"I think we will continue to see this tension between the desire to advance and the lack of manpower on the Russian side. I think this will largely define the conflict and force the Russians to use more deterrent weapons, as we have seen them do in recent years," Cavoli added.

On August 2, 2024, retired U.S. Army Colonel Charles Hamilton stated that 2025 would be a decisive year for Ukraine.

On January 4, 2025, it was reported that throughout 2024, the Security and Defense Forces lost control over more than 3,600 km² of Ukrainian territory.

