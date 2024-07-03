Russia launches combined attack on Dnipro: 4 dead, mall and hospital damaged – photos

Damaged mall in Dnipro (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Dnipro on July 3, resulting in casualties, according to Mayor Borys Filatov.

According to a LIGA.net source in the regional center, at least 11 explosions were heard in Dnipro – the first occurred around 09:12. Monitoring channels and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of missile and drone attacks.

As a result of the strike, a shopping and entertainment complex in one of the city's districts was damaged – it had been partially destroyed during a massive attack in late 2023, the source says. Cars in the parking lot were damaged.

In addition, a hospital roof nearby caught fire.

Filatov reported that three people were killed and 18 injured, including a child, as a result of the Russian attack. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, confirmed this information.

UPDATED at 11:45. According to the Air Force, Russia directed three ground-based Iskander-K cruise missiles, four Kh-59 air-launched missiles, and five Shahed kamikaze drones at Dnipro and the oblast.

Air defense forces shot down 11 enemy targets, namely:

- One Iskander-K cruise missile;- Four Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles;- Five Shahed drones;- One Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone.

UPDATED at 12:08. Lysak stated that the death toll has risen to four. 27 people were injured. Of these, 11 were hospitalized. Two are in critical condition.

Damaged TRC in Dnipro (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

