Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv and Cherkasy, causes damage

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the drone attack

Elimination of the consequences of the attack (Photo: SES)

Russia launched drone attacks on Kyiv city and the oblast on Tuesday, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Air raid alerts were issued twice during the night, around 01:00 AM and 05:00 AM, with air defense systems active in the capital and the region.

In the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, debris from a downed drone was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building. No damage or casualties were reported, and no fire broke out, the mayor noted.

The State Emergency Service reported that Cherkasy was also targeted in the attack. Fires broke out at three private enterprises as a result of the strikes.

Two of the fires have been extinguished, while the third is still being addressed by firefighters.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that two drones fell in the region—one in the Buryn territorial community and another in the Sumy territorial community. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

In the first incident, the shockwave damaged over 30 windows in residential buildings and over 20 windows in an educational institution. In the second incident, several summer houses were destroyed or damaged.

On February 2, the death toll from the January 31 strike on Sumy increased to 11 after an 18-year-old boy died in the hospital.

Overnight on January 31, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, damaging cars, a car wash, private garages, residential buildings, and an educational institution.

In the morning of February 1, Russian forces struck Kharkiv, resulting in one injury and one fatality.

Additionally, a multi-story building in Poltava was hit, with 12 fatalities reported as of the morning of February 2, including two children.