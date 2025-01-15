Russia launches numerous groups of cruise missiles into Ukraine

After Ukrainian forces successfully struck targets on Russian territory, the aggressor state retaliated with another massive attack

Tu-22M3 with Kh-22 missile (Photo: Russian website)

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Wednesday morning, with multiple cruise missiles targeting various regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

At 5:53 AM, a missile threat was announced for several regions.

A Telegram channel close to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Nikolaevsky Vanek, specified that Russia was launching Kalibr missiles, among others.

Most groups of cruise missiles were moving towards western Ukrainian regions. Additionally, Russia deployed strategic aviation Tu-22M3 aircraft (carriers of Kh-22 missiles), which could be on launch pads around 8:00 AM.

As of 7:20 AM, the missile threat was primarily for western regions. However, the air raid alert was in effect for the entire country.

Missiles have been detected in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Lviv, as well as Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and other regions.

A Russian state media outlet reported that the Russian Armed Forces were conducting a combined massive strike on Ukraine. Traditionally, the first wave consisted of various types of drones, including decoys. The second wave included cruise and ballistic missiles launched from air, sea, and land bases.

The likely targets were Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities.

As of 8:17 AM, the Ukrainian Air Force announced the cancellation of the missile threat alert for all regions except Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrenergo reported emergency power outages in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Overnight on January 13 and the following morning, Ukraine conducted its most extensive drone attack on Russia, striking targets in 12 regions of the aggressor state. Notably, targets in Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula were hit.

The strikes were delivered at distances ranging from 200 to 1,100 km inside Russian territory. In Engels, an oil refinery was hit again, along with storage facilities at the local airbase.