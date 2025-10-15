Russia massively strikes Dnipropetrovs'k region: emergency blackouts begin

As a result of another Russian attack, fires broke out in Dnipropetrovs'k region, with the energy sector under attack

On the night of October 15, Russia massively attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones, including energy infrastructure. Emergency power outages were introduced in the region, according to DTEK and the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak .

During the night, air defense forces shot down 37 drones over the Dnipro region. However, there were also hits.

Fires broke out in Pavlohrad, Kamianske and Slavhorod community of Synelnyk district. The energy infrastructure was damaged. In addition, there is destruction on the territory of transport and industrial enterprises.

A 19-year-old boy was injured, he is in moderate condition.

On October 15, Ukrenergo's command led to emergency blackouts in Dnipropetrovska oblast.