Russia plans to launch almost 2,500 high-precision missiles in 2025 – GUR

The increase in Russian production is aimed not only against Ukraine, but also at preparing for a possible attack on NATO, Skibitsky emphasizes

Vadym Skibitskyi (Photo: facebook.com/DefenseIntelligenceofUkraine)

In 2025, Russia plans to produce nearly 2,500 high-precision missiles of various classes, including cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles. About this in an interview with Ukrinform said deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi.

According to Skibitsky, Russia is actively working to build up new types of weapons and modernize its existing arsenal. In particular, in 2025, the aggressor plans to release:

→ 57 modern combat aircraft (Su-57, Su-35, Su-34 and Su-30);

→ almost 250 new T-90M tanks;

→ about 1.1 thousand new BTR-3 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers;

→ 365 new artillery systems.

Skibitsky noted that the Russians are also planning to significantly increase the production of high-precision missiles, including the Iskander system, hypersonic Kinzhal, and others.

In addition, there has been a noticeable increase in the production of drones, including Geranium, Harpy, and FPV drones.

Skibitsky also emphasized that Russia is focusing on three areas of missile improvement: increasing the range, accuracy, and warhead.

According to him, this is due not only to the war against Ukraine, but also to preparations for a potential conflict with NATO countries by 2030.

"Because striking on the territory of Ukraine is one combat radius, and in order to prepare for a war with NATO countries by 2030, the combat radius of such weapons must be greater. This is what they include in their weapons programs," emphasizes Skibitsky.