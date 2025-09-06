Russia can produce up to 2700 Shaheds per month - intelligence official

The downed Geranium-2 drone (Photo: National Police)

Russia can currently produce up to 2,700 Shahed drones per month. This was reported to by representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andrey Yusov in an interview with Novosti.LIVE.

According to him, this refers to the production of Geranium-2 drones, which are a modification of a conventional Shahed with a warhead. Most of the UAVs are manufactured in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which is located in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan.

However, Russia is currently unable to launch several thousand drones a day.

"They can't launch that many physical attacks against the country every day. But we see these hundreds of shaheds and the missile and drone combined strikes they are carrying out, these are really massive strikes. This is a serious challenge for our forces and air and missile defense," Yusov said .

He also commented on the information provided by Serhiy Flesh, a specialist in military radio technology, that the occupiers are launching "chessmen" with cameras and radio control. According to the intelligence representative, each time these are exclusively experimental models.

"They can modify something, but it's a long way to go from such a limited number to mass production. That's why they are trying different means. The extent to which they will be able to fully put them into mass production depends, among other things, on access to foreign components and many other things," he said .