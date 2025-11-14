Russia intends to produce up to 120,000 planned aerial bombs by the end of the year – intelligence

Intelligence says Russia wants to increase the range of its bombs to replace missiles

Ammunition production in Russia (Photo: Russian resources)

Russia plans to produce up to 120,000 low-cost cruise missile bombs by the end of 2025, including 500 new, longer-range versions. This was reported to Reuters by representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky.

It is noted that this number includes both new munitions and existing bombs modernized for planning. According to Skibitsky, Russia launches 200 to 250 planning bombs into Ukraine every day.

"It is possible to shoot them down, but the number of these bombs produced in the Russian Federation... is huge. This is a threat. A threat that requires an adequate response from us," said the military intelligence representative .

He also said that Russia is launching mass production of a new bomb that is supposed to be capable of reaching distances of up to 200 km from the point of release from a fighter jet. Moscow plans to produce about 500 units by the end of 2025 .

The intelligence official also believes that the Russians are working on modifications that will allow the bombs to fly up to 400 kilometers to cause more damage to cities. They are expected to replace missiles.

Skibitsky also estimated the production of Russian drones. According to him, Russia plans to produce about 70,000 long-range drones in 2025, including 30,000 "Shaheds"

"They started with 30 drones a month, now 30 can fly over one target. They definitely want to hack us and destabilize the internal situation," Skibitsky said .