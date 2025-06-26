Russia produces more in three months than NATO does in a year. EU calls for faster armament

Europe will need to take much more responsibility to ensure security, says Andrius Kubilius

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Amid the threat from Russia, the European Union should increase weapons production, as Russia produces more missiles in three months than all NATO member states do in a year. This was announced by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius during a conversation with journalists, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net from Brussels.

"Well, you know, as [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte says, the Russians are now able to produce more munitions in three months than all NATO member states, including all European member states and the United States, are able to produce in one year," Kubilius said.

According to him, this is why Europe needs to increase its own production.

"This is our goal. We are moving towards this goal," the European Commissioner said.

He noted that it will take time to increase production volumes. At the same time, Kubilius stated that Europe should take into account the fact that the Americans may increasingly turn their attention to China.

"But we need to start looking at that perspective. And we will need to take on much more responsibility to ensure security," the official said.

On May 12, 2025, Kubilius said that Europe and Ukraine should increasingly integrate their defense industries and innovate more to stop Putin.

At the same time, he called on Europe to start the process of creating a drone army to protect against a possible Russian attack.