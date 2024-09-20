Russia strikes Dnipro with ballistic missile: damage to educational facility and one injured

At approximately 8:16 PM Kyiv time, the Air Force issued a warning about a ballistic missile threat targeting Dnipro

Ballistic missile (Illustrative photo)

On the evening of September 20, Russian occupying forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro, causing damage to an educational facility, as was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminarily, one person was injured. He is in moderate condition. The building of the educational center was partially destroyed. Details are being clarified. The area is still being surveyed," the statement read.

Around 8:16 PM, the Air Force warned of the threat of a ballistic missile strike on Dnipro.

Earlier today, the occupiers struck Odesa. Debris, reportedly from an Iskander-M missile, damaged port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a vessel flying the Antigua flag.

Additionally, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv, injuring three people.

UPDATED at 9:45 PM: Lysak added that a 19-year-old man was injured in the strike on Dnipro. He sustained multiple abrasions and a fracture. Medical personnel are providing necessary care. Additionally, 11 cars were damaged.

