Russia strikes in Odesa, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions: there are dead, fires started – photos

The enemy attacked civilian, critical infrastructure and industrial facilities, and the relevant services are working on the ground

On the night of September 23, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine. Russia used kamikaze drones and air bombs in Odesa, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions, according to local authorities and the State Emergency Service.

Kirovohrad region attacked by Russians with drones, reported to the State Emergency Service. As a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in one of the districts of the region.

Kirovohrad region after the attack (Photo: SES)

Russians also attacked Odesa region. The attack resulted in a fire in 5 kiosks, which firefighters quickly extinguished. The buildings of a hotel, Ukrposhta, Ukrtelecom, a house of culture, an administrative services center and several cars were damaged, according to SES .

Three people were injured, one woman was killed.

Odesa region after the attack (Photo: SES)

At night, the enemy also terrorized Dnipro region, , the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak told. They used FPV drones and heavy artillery in Nikopol district. A 19-year-old boy was injured..



In Kryvyi Rih, Russian UAVs damaged a business. As a result of a drone attack in the Sinelnykivsky district, fires broke out. A private house, an outbuilding, and a farm were on fire.

Nikopol region after the attack (Photo: OVA)

According to the Air Force, in total, on the night of September 23, Russians attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 115 drones.

103 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed. Missiles and 12 attack drones hit six locations, and downed drones fell at eight locations.