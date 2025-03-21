Russia strikes Ukraine with over 200 drones, damaging children's camp and homes - photos

The attacks caused fires across Ukraine, which were duly extinguished

From Thursday evening into the early hours of Friday, Russia unleashed 214 drones, including Shahed attack models and decoys, targeting Ukraine from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Air defenses downed 114 of the drones, primarily in southern, northern, and central regions, while 81 decoy drones were lost without causing harm, officials reported by 9:30 a.m.

The attacks left a trail of destruction in Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Kyiv oblasts.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, six Shahed drones were shot down, but a warehouse at a business caught fire, later extinguished, with no casualties reported, said Serhiy Tiuryn, head of the regional military administration.

In Kyiv Oblast's Brovary and Boryspil districts, three private homes and a car were hit, with broken windows, scarred facades, and damaged roofs, per the regional administration.

In the Obukhiv district, a car and garage were damaged, while in the Fastiv district, farm buildings and a metal canopy took hits.

Odesa Oblast saw strikes on the city and its suburbs, sparking fires.

The State Emergency Service reported that a recreational area in a resort district was targeted, destroying buildings at a children’s camp—unused since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

In Sumy Oblast, three strikes overnight hit a territorial community in the Sumy district, igniting fires and damaging residential and dacha homes plus vehicles, though emergency crews extinguished the flames and surveyed the sites.

On March 21, Russia dropped guided aerial bombs (KABs) on Zaporizhzhia district, injuring six people and starting fires, officials confirmed.

Notably, Czech President Petr Pavel was in Odesa during the drone assault.