Russia struck Mykolaiv with drones – a fire broke out, there is one injured
On July 8, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with drones. The strike caused a fire in the suburbs, and there is one person injured, reports Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.
Around 02:30, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv after an air raid alert was issued. A fire subsequently broke out in the suburbs of Mykolaiv.
Kim later reported that A 51-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the suburbs of Mykolaiv. He was hospitalized.
During the night, the Air Force reported that drones were moving in the direction of the region.On June 29, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles and Shahed drones. An infrastructure facility was targeted. Warehouse buildings were damaged.On July 7 , a fire occurred at a munitions storage site in Mykolaiv Oblast. There was a single detonation.