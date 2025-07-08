Russia struck Mykolaiv with drones – a fire broke out, there is one injured

A man was wounded as a result of the shelling of the suburbs of Mykolaiv by Russian troops.

Mykolaiv (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On July 8, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with drones. The strike caused a fire in the suburbs, and there is one person injured, reports Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

Around 02:30, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv after an air raid alert was issued. A fire subsequently broke out in the suburbs of Mykolaiv.