Russia under massive drone attack: strikes hit 12 regions – video

The targets in Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula were weapons component factories, refineries, an oil depot, warehouses, and air defenses.

Illustrative photo – Rosaviatsia

The Russian authorities reported a massive drone attack in various regions and closed the skies at airports. Despite numerous videos of fires and explosions, Russia traditionally claims downed drones.

Russia reported a massive drone attack across 12 regions, with air defenses allegedly downing over 100 drones.

Governors reported that air defenses downed 17 drones over Tula Oblast, 14 over Rostov Oblast, and repelled a combined missile attack in Bryansk Oblast. One drone was reportedly destroyed over Voronezh and another over Volgograd Oblast.

In Engels, Saratov Oblast, an industrial facility was damaged, allegedly by Ukrainian Peklo and Bober drones.

In Kazan, a storage tank caught fire after drone debris fell on the Orgsintez plant.

Rostov Oblast authorities reported 14 downed drones. 17 more were intercepted over Oryol Oblast and 15 over Samara Oblast.

Kursk Oblast administration claimed four downed drones, while Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts reported three each. Krasnodar Krai authorities reported two downed drones.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced the closure of airports in Penza, Ulyanovsk, Kazan, and Saratov due to drone attacks. Restrictions were imposed at airports in Kaluga (Grabtsevo), Tambov (Donskoye), and Nizhnekamsk (Tatarstan).

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that targets in Engels, Saratov, Kazan, Bryansk, and Tula included plants producing components and substances for weapons, oil refineries, an oil depot, warehouses, and Russian air defenses.

Previously, overnight on January 7, a massive drone attack targeted Engels.

Later, the General Staff reported that Ukraine had hit the Kombinat Kristal oil depot, which provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russian strategic aviation is based.

It took six days to extinguish the open flames in Engels following the Ukrainian drone attack.