Russia will not have enough capabilities to "go 50 km deep" into Ukraine – CPJ

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russia is amassing forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions and is fighting in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. But Russian propaganda exaggerates the "collapse of the front", , said Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

According to him, the Defense Forces have prepared for these enemy actions at the front. And propaganda statements about "the ability to go almost 50 km deep into the territory of Ukraine" do not correspond to reality and the capabilities of Russian groups.

"The defense of the JFO is quite dense, and now Russian propaganda traditionally "inflates" the capabilities of Russian troops to erase the reality. The same thing happened a year ago with the events in Vovchansk, when the enemy wrote about an offensive on Kharkiv," Kovalenko noted .

He emphasized that the battles in the border area are indeed difficult and complicated due to the large number of enemy forces, but the capabilities of the Russians are "far from being as high" as the Russian military officials claim.

"The most important thing is that the military officers themselves are aware of this," summarized the head of the CPA.