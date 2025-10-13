Russian air defense in Syria could not effectively intercept Tomahawks – Head of the Center for Political Analysis
The experience of strikes on Syria in 2017-2018, including batch launches of cruise missiles at airfields and facilities in Damascus and Homs, shows that Russian air defense did not have time to intercept Tomahawks and that a significant portion of the munitions reached their intended targets. About reported head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.
According to Kovalenko, the technical reason for this is simple: the Tomahawk cruise missile moves low and uses complex combined navigation, so its detection by radar gives only seconds to react.
Effective interception requires a dense network of low-horizon radars, instant targeting, and synchronized operation of air defense systems. At the time, he said, Russian systems were covering Syrian targets and did not achieve the desired success.
Kovalenko also emphasized that batch launches are particularly effective because defense systems are overloaded with different targets, which increases the likelihood of hitting targets.
In his opinion, Russian systems, in particular the S-400 and Pantsyr, proved to be relatively weak in such scenarios.
april 14, 2018 The United States, France and the United Kingdom struck on the objects of the former regime Bashar al-Assad in Syria, which were related to the production of chemical weapons.
- on October 12, Zelenskyy and Trump had their second conversation in two days, which included, in particular, the following, concerned long-range weapons.
- After the call, Ukraine's president said that Russia was afraid of giving Tomahawk to Ukraine, which shows that such pressure can help end the war. Zelensky waiting on the decision on these missiles.
- on October 13, Trump said that could have threatened Putin by providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles if it does not agree to resolve the war.
