The experience of long-range cruise missile strikes on targets in Syria has shown the weaknesses of Russian air defense, said the head of the Center for Defense Studies

Tomahawk missile (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The experience of strikes on Syria in 2017-2018, including batch launches of cruise missiles at airfields and facilities in Damascus and Homs, shows that Russian air defense did not have time to intercept Tomahawks and that a significant portion of the munitions reached their intended targets. About reported head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko.

According to Kovalenko, the technical reason for this is simple: the Tomahawk cruise missile moves low and uses complex combined navigation, so its detection by radar gives only seconds to react.

Effective interception requires a dense network of low-horizon radars, instant targeting, and synchronized operation of air defense systems. At the time, he said, Russian systems were covering Syrian targets and did not achieve the desired success.

Kovalenko also emphasized that batch launches are particularly effective because defense systems are overloaded with different targets, which increases the likelihood of hitting targets.

In his opinion, Russian systems, in particular the S-400 and Pantsyr, proved to be relatively weak in such scenarios.

april 14, 2018 The United States, France and the United Kingdom struck on the objects of the former regime Bashar al-Assad in Syria, which were related to the production of chemical weapons.