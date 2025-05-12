Russian Consulate General closes in Krakow after proving involvement in Warsaw fire

Radoslaw Sikorski (Photo: x.com/radeksikorski)

Poland is closing the Russian Consulate General in Krakow. This was announced on May 12 by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in the social network.

"Due to the evidence that the Russian special services committed a shameful act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marivilska Street, I have decided to withdraw my consent to the activities of the Russian Consulate in Krakow," he wrote .

The night before, Polish Justice Minister Adam Bodnar and Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak published a joint statement in which they said that the fire at the Marivilska shopping center in Warsaw in 2024 was the result of an arson attack ordered by Russian intelligence services.

"We have detailed information about the procedure and course of the arson, as well as how it was recorded by the perpetrators. The organizer and leader of their actions has been identified as a person located in Russia. Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, the rest have been identified and are on the wanted list," the statement said .

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also confirmed this information.