Russian special services are behind the arson of the largest shopping mall in Warsaw – Tusk

Some of the attackers have already been detained, the rest have been identified and are being sought, the Polish Prime Minister said.

Fire in a shopping mall in Warsaw on May 12, 2024 (Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

The arson attack on the Marywilska 44 shopping center in Warsaw in May 2024 was carried out at the behest of Russian special services. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this on the social network X.

"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," the politician wrote.

According to him, some of the attackers have already been detained, while the rest have been identified and are being sought.

"We will get you all!", Tusk emphasized.

The fire at Marywilska 44 occurred on May 12, 2024. It was the largest shopping mall in the Polish capital with over 1,400 stores and service points.

More than 240 rescuers and 99 fire engines were involved in extinguishing the flames, the Polish Press Agency reported . In the end, the shopping mall burned to the ground.