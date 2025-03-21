Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia leaves two dead, eight injured

Hunting Shahed drones (Photo by Anatoliy Shtefan)

On the evening of March 21, Russian occupation forces struck Zaporizhzhia, causing casualties, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

According to him, three people were injured in the city due to the Russian Shahed drone attack.

Private homes and apartment buildings were damaged. Detailed information is being clarified.

At 9:12 p.m. Kyiv time, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, according to a LIGA.net source in the city. The air raid alert remains in effect for the city and region.

Updated at 9:57 p.m. The number of injured has risen to five: three people are in serious condition, and two are in moderate condition, Fedorov reported. Medical personnel are providing assistance.

Russian forces are also attacking frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Later, the regional governor reported that rescuers had recovered the body of a woman from the rubble of a destroyed building.

Updated at 11:08 p.m. The number of injured has increased to eight. The deceased woman was 20 years old. The attack caused fires in residential buildings, cars, and social infrastructure facilities. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby buildings.

The death toll has risen to two, according to Fedorov and the Interior Ministry. Among the dead is a 14-year-old girl.

One woman is in critical condition. Six people are in moderate condition. In total, nine injured people have sought medical help, the regional governor reported.