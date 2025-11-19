Russian Federation attacks a high-rise building, cars and Silpo in Kharkiv, 36 injured – photos, video

Russia fired a UAV at the city. The attack injured people, damaged cars and a supermarket

The attack on Kharkiv on November 19 (Photo: SES / Facebook)

On the night of November 19, Russia hit Kharkiv. The strike injured 32 people, caused fires and damaged property. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov, the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the State Emergency Service.

Previously, the Russians sent 19 Geranium-2 UAVs to Sloboda, Osnoviansk and Nemyshlyansky districts of the city. Among the 32 victims are children aged nine and 13. Six people were hospitalized .

Forty-eight people, including three children, were evacuated from the smoky entrance of the high-rise building.

The attack damaged at least 10 cars and a nearby residential building.

Garages and the roof of an office building caught fire, and a supermarket suffered significant damage.

There is also preliminary information about a hit near one of the city's medical institutions, which resulted in a doctor being wounded.

UPDATED at 07:33. According to the National Police, the number of victims has increased to 36 people.

