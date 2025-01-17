Russian military threaten French patrol aircraft with S-400 in Baltic Sea

Lecornu called Russia's actions unacceptable and said that France will continue to protect freedom of navigation

Atlantique 2 aircraft (Photo: anna-news.info)

Russia intimidated a French patrol aircraft over the Baltic Sea with an S-400 missile system, an act deemed aggressive and unacceptable, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote on X.

During the night of January 15-16, an Atlantique 2 aircraft was patrolling international airspace over the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO mission. However, Russian forces targeted it with the fire-control radar of an S-400 air defense system, Lecornu reported.

"This aggressive Russian action is unacceptable," the French defense minister stated.

He added that France's military will continue to act in defense of the freedom of navigation in international air and maritime zones.