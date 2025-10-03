Russian Orsk attacked by drones, explosions near Orsknefteorgsintez refinery - video

Orsknefteorgsintez Oil Refinery (Photo: occupiers' resources)

A drone attack was reported in Orsk, Orenburg region of Russia. An industrial facility was attacked, said the governor of the region, Yevgeny Solntsev.

According to him, drones tried to attack the company, and emergency services are working at the site. There are allegedly no injuries and "technological processes at the enterprise are not disrupted."

Orsk Mayor Artem Vorobyov said at 11:40 a.m. that the city had declared a drone alert, allegedly air defense and military personnel were working.

The Russian telegram channel Astra suggested that it was the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery that was attacked. Propaganda resources claimed that drones were destroyed, at least two of which may have fallen within the city. According to their version, these were "Lyutyi" UAVs .

The distance from Orsk to the border with Ukraine is about 1400 km.