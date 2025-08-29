Russian propagandists spread fake news about the mass flight of Ukrainians under 22

The disinformation appeared after Ukraine approved the permission for men under 22 years old to travel abroad

Border (Illustrative photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake news story about a mass exodus of Ukrainians under 22 years old abroad. This is... reports Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

Disinformation is spreading on social media, including Tik-Tok.

"The purpose of the fake news is to create the impression of a mass exodus of young people and to discredit the decision of the Ukrainian authorities," the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security stated.

As the State Border Guard Service informed the Center in response to a request, the permission for men aged 18-22 to cross the border has not changed the passenger flow.

On August 28, 127,000 citizens crossed the border – the same number as the day before.

At the same time, more people were traveling to Ukraine on this day: on August 28, 2,000 more Ukrainians entered the country than left; the day before, this figure was 7,000.

The number of men aged 18-22 at the checkpoints was not high, the State Border Guard Service added.

According to border guards, the overall passenger traffic remains high due to the summer season. For comparison: in the spring, on weekdays, 75,000 – 85,000 people crossed the border per day, now it is 125,000 – 135,000, and on weekends this figure reaches 150,000.