Russians announce drone attack in Moscow region – photos and video

The Moscow region was attacked by drones on the night of June 24, some flying towards the Russian capital.

Illustrative photo (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of June 24, drones attacked the Moscow region, in particular the city of Krasnogorsk, located 24 km from the Russian capital, according to local officials and propaganda media.

According to the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle allegedly hit a residential building.

As a result, a fire broke out in one of the apartments on the 17th floor – the fire area reached about 20 sq. m. Approximately 100 people were evacuated from the building.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses allegedly shot down two drones flying towards the capital.

Due to the attack, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports. Landings and takeoffs were temporarily restricted there, said Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyak.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 20 Ukrainian drones were allegedly destroyed or intercepted on the night of June 24:

← 14 over the Kursk region.

← two over the Moscow region.

← one each over Belgorod, Bryansk, Oryol and Smolensk regions.