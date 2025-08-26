Russians are actively firing drones on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway – it will be blocked when UAVs are detected

Only in the morning of August 26, Russians attacked civilian cars on this highway, injuring two people

Kherson – Mykolaiv highway (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

In the Kherson region, residents are urged to avoid traveling on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway, as Russian troops have begun actively attacking it with drones. In case of detection of enemy drones, traffic will be blocked, reported head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration noted that Russians are deliberately attacking civilian vehicles on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. This may result in traffic restrictions on the road.

"In case of detection of enemy drones, the road will be temporarily closed. Please take this into account when planning your trips and choose another route if possible," Prokudin said.

On the morning of August 26, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that at approximately 07:00, Russian military attacked another car with a drone on this road between the villages of Klapaya and Chornobaivka.

The strike injured a 47-year-old medical director and a 38-year-old doctor of a health care facility.

Preliminarily, they sustained explosive injuries. The victims went to the hospital on their own, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

In the evening of August 25, Russian troops on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway attacked a drone of the prosecutor's office car. Two employees were injured as a result of the impact.