Russians are actively firing drones on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway – it will be blocked when UAVs are detected
In the Kherson region, residents are urged to avoid traveling on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway, as Russian troops have begun actively attacking it with drones. In case of detection of enemy drones, traffic will be blocked, reported head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration noted that Russians are deliberately attacking civilian vehicles on the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv highway. This may result in traffic restrictions on the road.
"In case of detection of enemy drones, the road will be temporarily closed. Please take this into account when planning your trips and choose another route if possible," Prokudin said.
On the morning of August 26, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that at approximately 07:00, Russian military attacked another car with a drone on this road between the villages of Klapaya and Chornobaivka.
The strike injured a 47-year-old medical director and a 38-year-old doctor of a health care facility.
Preliminarily, they sustained explosive injuries. The victims went to the hospital on their own, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.
In the evening of August 25, Russian troops on the Kherson-Mykolaiv highway attacked a drone of the prosecutor's office car. Two employees were injured as a result of the impact.
- Russians regularly attack Kherson and the right bank of the region. On July 9, they killed a one-year-old boy with a drone and injured the child's grandmother in the village of Pravdyne. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defenders managed to destroy the occupiers responsible for this attack.
- on July 23, the city military administration reported in response to a request LIGA.netthe Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported that as of the second half of July, Russian occupants, using aerial bombs and drones, have been using injured and killed more people in Kherson than in the entire year of 2024.
Comments (0)