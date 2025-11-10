Russians are trying to advance towards Hryshyno. In Pokrovsk, fighting is taking place in the industrial zone – DSHV

Russians are trying to attack Myrnohrad from the southeast, liquidation of the enemy continues in the northern part of Pokrovsk

Paratroopers (Photo: t.me/corps7DSHV)

The Russians have increased the number of assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk agglomeration by almost 20% and are trying to advance toward Hryshyno. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

Over the past week, the Russians attacked the DShV units 132 times. 236 Russians were killed and 136 more were wounded. The enemy's attempts to gain a foothold in the high-rise buildings of Pokrovsk, which they want to use as dominant heights, are being stopped. This makes it possible to continue mopping up the Russians in the city .

"The liquidation of Russians in the northern part of Pokrovsk continues. The most intense fighting is currently taking place in the industrial zone. The enemy's infiltration routes to this area are under control of our military. Therefore, the enemy has limited opportunities to replenish losses," the 7th Airborne Corps noted .

The occupiers are also trying to concentrate their efforts in other parts of the city and on the western outskirts to advance toward Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the Russians, in part, thanks to a multi-lane defense system. The logistics in Hryshyno allow for the fulfillment of certain tasks.

A defense operation is also underway in Myrnohrad. Logistics of the Defense Forces are being provided, food and ammunition supplies are being replenished on time, the military said.

"The enemy is trying to attack Myrnohrad from the southeast. The defense forces are managing to eliminate the enemy on the outskirts of the city, preventing the enemy from infiltrating the city. Our soldiers also destroyed one tank, three armored combat vehicles, as well as 23 units of motor vehicles and motorcycles," the 7th Corps emphasized .