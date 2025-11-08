Ukrainian Armed Forces are clearing house by house in Pokrovsk. Logistics is difficult near Myrnohrad

Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 52 out of 57 Russian assault attempts in the Pokrovsk sector, fighting continues

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Defense forces in Pokrovsk are clearing houses of Russians and holding positions near Myrnohrad despite complicated logistics. This was reported by of the "Vostok" group of troops.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are working directly in the city, identifying and eliminating the enemy. Our assault groups are clearing the occupants from house to house. Particular attention is paid to detecting and destroying enemy UAV crews," the military said .

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 57 attempts to break through. Defense forces repelled 52 attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.

In Pokrovsk itself, search and strike operations continue to detect and destroy Russians. The enemy is trying to infiltrate the northern outskirts of the city, but is not successful.

The Russian army is also trying to attack near Myrnohrad, but the Defense Forces are holding their ground and preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold in the outskirts.

"The logistics of Ukrainian units is complicated, but is provided in the required volume," the Vostok military unit reported.

In total, since the beginning of the day on October 8, the group has managed to repel 80 Russian attacks in the area of responsibility.