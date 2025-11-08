Ukrainian Armed Forces are clearing house by house in Pokrovsk. Logistics is difficult near Myrnohrad
Defense forces in Pokrovsk are clearing houses of Russians and holding positions near Myrnohrad despite complicated logistics. This was reported by of the "Vostok" group of troops.
"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are working directly in the city, identifying and eliminating the enemy. Our assault groups are clearing the occupants from house to house. Particular attention is paid to detecting and destroying enemy UAV crews," the military said .
In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invaders made 57 attempts to break through. Defense forces repelled 52 attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.
In Pokrovsk itself, search and strike operations continue to detect and destroy Russians. The enemy is trying to infiltrate the northern outskirts of the city, but is not successful.
The Russian army is also trying to attack near Myrnohrad, but the Defense Forces are holding their ground and preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold in the outskirts.
"The logistics of Ukrainian units is complicated, but is provided in the required volume," the Vostok military unit reported.
In total, since the beginning of the day on October 8, the group has managed to repel 80 Russian attacks in the area of responsibility.
- on October 31, it became known that the GUR had launched an airborne operation in the Pokrovsk area. It is personally led by Budanov.
- On November 4, the Armed Forces said that there is no encirclement of Pokrovsk, logistics are complicated, but are being provided.
- On November 5, Skelia stormtroopers planted a flag on the city council of Pokrovsk. The building is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On November 7, Zelensky said that there are 314 Russian soldiers in Pokrovsk. Capturing the city is the number one goal for the Russians.
Comments (0)