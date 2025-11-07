Russia's main goal is to capture Pokrovsk. More than 300 occupants in the city - Zelensky

photo_2025-11-07_18-02-41

The number one goal for the Russians is to capture Pokrovsk as soon as possible. There are more than 300 occupants in the city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a briefing on November 7.

He said that on November 5, the enemy conducted an assault in Pokrovsk with the help of equipment, but lost it. A total of 220 assault attempts were recorded in three days.

According to the military, there are 314 enemy soldiers in Pokrovsk itself. And on the outskirts of the city there is a "significant group" of occupants.

Zelenskyy noted that it is important for Russia to capture the city to show its alleged successes on the battlefield and to further promote the narrative of being able to "capture the entire Donbas.".

"There is an advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kupiansk, the situation in Vovchansk may become more complicated as the enemy is amassing forces in this area. In the Siversky sector, the occupants tried to storm, but without success. The operation in Dobropillia is ongoing, our Armed Forces are acting positively there," the President summarized .