Russians attacked Ukraine with missiles and 164 drones: regions reported on the consequences

As of Saturday morning, Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 136 Russian drones in northern, southern, eastern and central Ukraine

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of October 18, Russians attacked Ukraine with three missiles and more than 150 drones – most of the UAVs were countered, reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, in this strike, the occupiers used three C-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region of Russia, as well as 164 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the territory of the aggressor country; about 100 of the UAVs were Shahed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups – as of 9:00 a.m., air defense had shot down or suppressed 136 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The military recorded 27 strike drones in 12 locations, and the wreckage of downed drones fell at four locations.

"The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules!" the Air Force said at 9:03 a.m.

Earlier, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov said that at night the occupants struck three times in the center of the region: "There were several fires. A car burned down. One of the educational institutions was damaged, the roadway was damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured."

Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava OVA wrote the Russians were trying to attack the region with drones – air defense targets were being targeted.

"As a result of a drone crash in Poltava district, a warehouse of a civilian enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out and was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service," the official wrote, adding that there were no casualties.

In Cherkasy region, seven Russian drones were neutralized, with no casualties. The fall of the enemy target caused a minor fire of dead wood, which was promptly extinguished; the windows and roof of a residential building and an outbuilding were also damaged, and the investigation is ongoing, reported Ihor Taburets, head of the OVA.

At night, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region came under fire.

"Using three UAVs, Russian troops struck at warehouses in one of the city's neighborhoods. No information on casualties was received, we are establishing the final consequences of the hostile attack," reported Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city administration.