Russians complain about drone attack on Moscow – video

Drones flew towards the Russian capital on the afternoon of July 10

Kremlin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

On July 10, several drones attempted to attack Moscow. Air defenses reportedly went into action, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

At around 15:40, Sobyanin wrote that air defense had allegedly shot down a drone that was flying towards Moscow. Rescue workers were working at the crash site.

A little later, the mayor of Moscow reported the "shooting down of two more drones" that were also heading towards Moscow.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that residents of Domodedovo, near Moscow, spotted a drone in the sky. According to locals, the drone was shot down around 16:20.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a total of 25 drones were allegedly shot down across the country between 3:00 PM and 4:30 PM. Of these, 14 were over the Bryansk region and eight over the Belgorod region.