Russians haven't entered Toretsk, but their recon group attempted to – National Security Council

Russia launched 19 attacks in the Toretsk sector over the past day

Russian invaders (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Russian invaders are not present in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, but a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the invaders attempted to enter the city, reported Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Toretsk. As of now, there are no Russians in the city. Therefore, as of 12:00 today, the information about Russians entering Toretsk is not true," the official wrote at 12:29.

At 13:18, he reported that earlier, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group had attempted to enter Toretsk directly.

In the morning report, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group wrote that over the past day, Russia carried out 19 attacks near Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne, New York, and Toretsk in the Toretsk sector.

Read also: 'Significant change'. After long pause, Russia storms twice unsuccessfully near Huliaypole