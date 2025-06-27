Russians haven't responded to the ceasefire proposal since March – Umerov

Ukraine has consistently supported the idea of a ceasefire from the beginning.

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Russians have still not responded to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire on land, sea, and air, which Ukraine agreed to in early March. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at a briefing, reported by a LIGA.net correspondent.

He recalled that the ceasefire initiative was first voiced by the President of the United States in January. He publicly stated that the situation could be resolved in a very short time.

"Ukraine has consistently supported the idea of a ceasefire from the very beginning," the minister noted.

The Ukrainian side agreed to the proposal for a complete ceasefire on land, water, and in the air during the negotiations in Jeddah and Riyadh.

"It was at the beginning of March, but the Russians have not yet responded to this proposal," Ummerov said.

In subsequent meetings, Ukraine maintained a consistent position and sought to move towards agreements on an unconditional ceasefire.

"Ukraine strives for a just peace, not a disguised pause to prepare for aggression," the minister stressed.