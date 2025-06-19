Sybiga: 100 days of Russia intensifying terror against Ukraine, not stopping it

The head of diplomacy emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to peace, while Russia continues to choose war

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Exactly 100 days have passed since Ukraine agreed to the United States' ceasefire proposal, while Russia continues to ignore it and intensify terror. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, on June 19, exactly 100 days have passed since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal for a complete ceasefire, an end to the killings and the promotion of a genuine peace process.

The Foreign Minister noted that all this time Russia has been rejecting the basic first step to peace.

"100 days of Russian manipulations and missed opportunities to end the war. 100 days of Russia intensifying terror against Ukraine, not stopping it," Sibiga wrote.

The minister emphasizes that Ukraine remains committed to peace, while Russia continues to choose war, ignoring US efforts to stop the killings.

"It is time to act now and force Russia to peace. Peace through strength, stronger sanctions and expanded opportunities for Ukraine," Sibiga summarized.