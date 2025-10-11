Russians hit a church in Kostiantynivka with a bomb: there are dead and injured – photos

Occupants attack the territory of Job's Church of the Pochayiv Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Donetsk region

In Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, Russians dropped an air bomb on a church with civilians on the premises, killing two people and injuring others, reported regional police.

"Today, at 10:39 a.m., Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a universal planning and correction module on a church with civilians on the territory. Two men aged 49 and 56 were killed. Two men, aged 47 and 74, and two women, aged 56 and 62, were injured. The younger victim is in a serious condition, she has a traumatic amputation of her arm," law enforcement officials said.

The police also added that a two-year-old boy was found at the site of the shelling: "The child was in the burning city with his father, a priest. The child's mother was killed by an enemy strike last week."

Another woman, 54 years old, was wounded in another air strike on the city at 10:50 a.m.

"Police officers were taking the wounded and the child under fire. Every few minutes, drones were diving at the police, which forced them to disperse and hide. However, the mission was accomplished: all the victims were taken to the hospital and the child to the shelter. The issue of evacuating the family to a safe region is being resolved," the statement added.

The head of the regional administration (OVA), Vadym Filashkin, said that the boy's father and grandfather were injured and that the child was evacuated to Kramatorsk.

"Staying with a child a few kilometers from the front line is the height of irresponsibility! If you don't take care of yourself, at least take care of your children! They deserve to live!" the official said, publishing contacts for evacuation.

Serhiy Horbunov, head of Kostyantynivka's city military administration, reported that the first strike hit the territory of Job's Pochayiv church of the Horlivka diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, damaging the facade of the building. In the second strike with a FAB-250 bomb, the blast wave damaged nine private houses.

At the same time, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak wrote that the attack on Kostyantynivka killed a four-year-old girl and a priest who was trying to hide the child in the church. He later added that the priest survived. The police, the OVA and the city administration did not mention the death of the child.