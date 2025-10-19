Russians hit a power facility in Chernihiv region. More than 55,000 people are without power
Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of October 19, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a power facility in the Koryukiv district of Chernihiv region. About it reported at JSC Chernihivoblenergo.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, more than 55,000 subscribers were left without electricity. In addition, the attack caused very significant damage.

As soon as the security situation allows, the power engineers will start emergency repair work, the company added.

Read also
Power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on October 20, but not for everyone