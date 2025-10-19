Russians hit a power facility in Chernihiv region. More than 55,000 people are without power

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

On the evening of October 19, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a power facility in the Koryukiv district of Chernihiv region. About it reported at JSC Chernihivoblenergo.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, more than 55,000 subscribers were left without electricity. In addition, the attack caused very significant damage.

As soon as the security situation allows, the power engineers will start emergency repair work, the company added.

In October 2025, after a long pause, power outages resumed in Ukraine as Russia once again began to inflict massive attacks on electric power facilities.

Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, said that the Russians have changed their tactics of attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure and are now trying to gradually bring the system to an unusable state.