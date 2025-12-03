Russians hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles

Occupants wounded a woman and damaged many houses after attacking Kryvyi Rih with Iskander

Launch of the Iskander missile (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

Russian occupants hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with ballistic missiles, reported head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.

"A ballistic missile, preliminarily an Iskander-M, hit the administrative building," the official wrote.

According to him, there are many damaged high-rise buildings in the city, and the authorities are setting up a headquarters in a school opposite the building that was hit.

Preliminary, one woman was wounded – she is not in serious condition.

The fire was also extinguished, Vilkul added. He did not specify where the Russian attack took place.

He wrote about the explosion in Kryvyi Rih at 17:48. Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of Russian ballistic missiles from the south and the movement of a high-speed target toward the city.

Head of the regional administration Vladyslav Haivanenko wrote that the consequences of the attack are being clarified.