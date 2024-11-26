Russians hit car repair shop and launch airstrike on Sumy – casualties reported

Damage includes a nearby house and kindergarten, with one person possibly trapped under debris

Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces struck a car repair shop in Sumy, killing two people, with another potentially trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is ongoing, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

The attack also damaged a nearby house and kindergarten, with initial assessments suggesting it was carried out using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Zelenskyy emphasized that only by destroying Russian launch systems on their territory can Ukraine protect itself from such strikes.

"That is why the ability to strike Russian territory is so important to us. This is the only factor that can limit Russian terror and Russia's capacity to wage war in general. I am grateful to all the partners who understand this and convey it to other partners" the president stated.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported an additional airstrike on a residential area in Sumy. The attack caused damage to homes, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure, with firefighters managing to contain fires at the scene.

