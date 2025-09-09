Russians in Kherson region are forbidden to use military vehicles, only civilian ones – marines

This ban reflects the lack of resources, as well as the success of the Defense Forces

A car with occupants (Illustrative photo: gur.gov.ua)

The Russians in the Kherson sector are forbidden to use any military equipment and are forced to travel in civilian cars..

This is evidence of the success of the Defense Forces' actions, said Colonel Oleksandr Zavtonov, head of the communications department of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy, in a commentary to LIGA.net

This is the 14th Army Corps of the Russian army. The occupiers must move either on volunteer cars or on those taken from the local population.

Probably, the enemy is trying to conceal its own losses and the true state of affairs in the units, as well as to "disappear" among civilian traffic, the military say.

"The ban on the use of regular vehicles indicates a shortage of resources, the loss of a significant number of vehicles and the inability to restore them in the face of our constant attacks on enemy logistics routes. In fact, the Russian command recognizes that any appearance of officially registered vehicles on the front line quickly ends in their destruction," Zavtonov said .

However, this tactic does not save the Russians. Ukrainian intelligence, artillery, and drone units systematically record and destroy such targets.

"As a result, the enemy does not achieve its goals, is in a state of constant tension and suffers significant losses," the military summarized .